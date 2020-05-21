Lauren Dascalo Poses In Her Tub While Rocking Skimpy Blue Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a video on her feed in which she posed in her tub and sipped on an energy drink while sporting a tiny blue bikini. The swimwear left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The video showed Lauren standing in the corner of her bathroom. At one point, she stepped into a round, white tub. Two large windows could be seen on both sides of the room with the white curtains pulled open, so large green trees could be seen outside. Natural light poured into the room and washed over Lauren’s tan body. She looked ready to head out into the sun in her skimpy swimwear.

Lauren’s look included a dark blue and teal top with pentagonal cups connected by two thin strings wrapping around her bust. The cups did not meet in the center, so Lauren’s ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob was on show via the low back.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching V-shaped thong with teal strings. The front of the bikini remained low on Lauren’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The model’s long, lean legs were fully exposed in the high-cut bottoms.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a small gold necklace. She also appeared to be sporting a subtle makeup look, included bronzer, bright highlighter, thick eyeliner, and a nude lip color. Lauren wore her long, blond hair down in straight strands.

The video opened with Lauren standing by the window and tugging at her bikini strings, daring them to come untied. She sat on the windowsill and arched her back in a way that accentuated her figure further. Later, Lauren stepped into the tub and squatted down as she took a sip of her drink. When she stepped out of the tub, she turned around to give fans a view of her round booty in the skimpy bikini.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 35,000 views and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Soooo hot I can’t.” one fan said.

“Wow so much natural beauty,” another user added.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, the model sported some black and red lacy lingerie and a pair of boxing gloves, which her followers loved.