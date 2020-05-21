Lindsey Pelas Goes ‘Dancing In The Desert’ In Cleavage-Baring Top & Tattered Jean Skirt

Lindsey Pelas looked sexy in the desert in her most recent Instagram upload. The sizzling new post consisted of three photos — all of which highlighted her gorgeous curves.

The model looked like she was having a blast as she went “dancing in the desert.” A geotag on the photo indicated that Lindsey was in Joshua Tree, California, where she posed on a sandy trail with several shrubs and a mountain range at her back. The first photo in the series captured the blond babe closing her eyes and basking in the sun. She wore a big smile on her face and showed off her curvy figure in an outfit that seemed perfectly fitting for her desert outing.

Lindsey went scantily clad on top in a low-plunging white tank top with a V-neckline that left her decolletage wholly bare and exposed plenty of cleavage for the camera. Its thick straps wrapped around her neck, but the large sleeve holes put her trim arms on display. The rest of the garment clung tightly to her figure and accentuated her slender midsection and tiny waist. She sported a trendy black fringe vest over her top as she playfully tugged at its strings.

On her lower half, Lindsey sizzled in a high-waisted jean skirt that hit a few inches above her knee and left both thighs on display. The garment boasted a light denim wash that was tattered on the bottom. Its waistband rested on her navel and drew further attention to her stunning hourglass curves. The next photo in the set revealed that the model was rocking a pair of black combat boots for her walk in the sand.

Lindsey did not add any additional accessories to her barely there look, but she did wear a full application of glam. Her look appeared to include a few coats of mascara and some eye shadow, blush, and highlighter. She styled her dirty blond locks with a middle part, and her curly and voluminous waves grazed her shoulder and back.

Fans have showered the photo with plenty of love. In just shy of an hour, the image has amassed over 17,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

“You are SUPER PERFECT,” one fan raved alongside a few red hearts.

“Nice view good looking gorgeous girl,” a second Instagrammer complimented.

“And looking very bright taking gorgeous and beautiful doing so,” another fan commented.

“You are an absolute amazing beauty,” a fourth chimed in with a set of flame and star emoji.