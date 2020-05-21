Andrea Garcia Looks Smoking Hot While Wearing A Teeny Tiny Watermelon Bikini On Instagram

Andrea Garcia went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update on Thursday. The sexy model flashed her curves while soaking up some sun.

In the racy pic, Andrea looked smoking hot wearing a watermelon-print string bikini. The tiny top boasted thin green straps that fastened behind her neck and around her back while exposing her massive cleavage and muscular arms.

The bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and insane abs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the style with a watch on her wrist, gold chain around her neck, some matching gold earrings, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Andrea posed with one hand outstretched to take the photo and the other touching her glasses. She looked away from the camera with a flirty smirk on her face as the sunlight streamed over her. A stunning clear blue sky could be seen behind her.

Andrea wore her dark hair styled in sleek, straight strands. The lock locks fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

She also looked to wear a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a glow on her nose and chin. She seemed to complete her face with light pink lipstick.

Many of Andrea’s over 1.6 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the pic. Fans clicked the like button more than 44,000 times within the first 17 hours after it went live on the platform. Admirers also flooded the comments section with over 950 remarks about the snap.

“How beautiful flowers are every morning, but seeing the queen of all women is more beautiful than flowers. The sun’s light is jealous of your beauty. Greetings to your beauty. My life, I love you, my angel,” one follower wrote.

“Very stunning,” another stated.

“Babe,” a third social media user declared.

“My biggest crush. Literal Dream Girl,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her fit figure all over social media. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, racy bathing suits, and skintight workout gear in her racy posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea dropped the jaws of her followers just last month when she posed in a sexy black sports bra and some curve-hugging black leggings while enjoying a day outdoors. To date, that snap has raked in more than 35,000 likes and over 580 comments.