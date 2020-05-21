Kim Kardashian Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing SKIMS Bodysuit

American bombshell Kim Kardashian sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on Thursday, May 21. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the image with her 171.2 million followers, and it became a hit within seconds of going live.

The 39-year-old — who is most famously known for starring in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians — was photographed inside of her opulent walk-in closet for the snapshot. Kim took center stage as she sat down on a large white couch. The beauty looked down at her phone and crossed her ankles. Her long platinum blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in waves and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Furthermore, she appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that glammed her look up. The application seemingly included foundation, eyelash extensions, bronzer, eyeshadow, and sculpted eyebrows. Still, it was Kim’s world-famous curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them in a bodysuit by SKIMS, an undergarment clothing company she founded.

The one-piece was a copper color and featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment tightly hugged her voluptuous assets, as its plunging neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The bodysuit was further designed with high-waisted briefs that showed off Kim’s curvaceous hips and derriere, while it drew attention to her slim core.

Kim finished the look off with a pair of open-toed beige stilettos that tied around her ankles.

Kim did include a geotag in the post, but was clearly photographed inside of her residence. In the caption, she informed her millions of followers that her new “Summer Mesh” collection was now available for purchase on the SKIMS website.

The sizzling snapshot was instantly met with approval and positivity from hundreds of thousands of fans, amassing more than 560,000 likes in the first half-hour after going live. An additional 3,400 followers also took to the comments section to shower Kim with love and praise on her looks, her body, and her outfit.

“You’re so beautiful Kim,” one user commented.

“Wow this look is fire,” added a second fan.

“Love it,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So gorgeous,” a fourth person complimented.

The reality tv starlet has stunned in a number of Instagram posts this past week. Just yesterday, on May 20, she wowed fans with an image of herself in just a white bikini top and matching chaps, per The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 3.4 million likes so far.