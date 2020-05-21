Jessica Nigri Wears Only A Towel In ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’-Inspired Cosplay

On Thursday, May 21, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded images from a photoshoot, that was inspired by the manga and anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, on Instagram.

The pictures were taken at an onsen in Japan and show the 30-year-old cosplaying as the character Mitsuri Kanroji. Jessica opted to forgo wearing any clothing while posing for the photos. Rather, she used a small white towel to cover her body, leaving little to the imagination. Fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage, slender waist, and sculpted hips.

To resemble the Demon Slayer, Jessica styled her pastel pink-and-green wig in pigtail braids and wore bright green contact lenses. The Instagram star enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included highlighter, pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted purple.

In the first image, Jessica sat on the wooden railing in front of the hot spring bath. She placed one of her hands on the back of her head, as she looked off into the distance. For the following photo, she stood with her knee on the railing. Jessica held onto the towel with both of her hands and gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. She altered her position for the third shot by raising one of her arms and tilting her head. The final picture shows the expert cosplayer in the hot spring, with her lower body submerged. She turned away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photos were taken in November 2019 during her trip to Japan. Jessica also asked her followers to let her know which of the four photos did they prefer.

Many of her admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photoset in the comments section.

“Number 3 is my personal fav,” wrote one fan.

“2 looks really great,” added a different devotee.

“You look mesmerizing and gorgeous in every shot but my favorite has to be the second photo,” said a follower, adding a string of heart-eye and heart emoji to the comment.

“I like 2 or 3 [J]essica and hope [you’re] staying safe and well,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Jessica has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.