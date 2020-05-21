Halle Berry Rocks Gold Disco-Ball Mini Dress For ‘Moonfall’ Promo

Academy Award winner Halle Berry wowed her 6.2 million Instagram followers after posing in a disco-ball mini dress while announcing her latest movie role.

The dress was a retro-inspired sleeveless sheath that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. Adding a sultry touch to the garment was the very short hemline, showcasing her long and lean legs.

However, what might have been the most attention-grabbing aspect of the outfit was the disco-ball accents on the dress, as it was covered with gold reflective baubles that spread circles of light onto the tan wall behind her.

Continuing the ’70s vibes, Berry accessorized with a pair of round gold sunglasses that added a touch of cool mystery to the shot. Much of her face was obscured by shade, but she seemed to offer the camera the slightest hint of a smile.

Her locks appeared to be styled into a messy faux box, with a few wisps of loose hair beautifully framing her face.

Fans of the Monster’s Ball actress went wild over the new shot, awarding it over 113,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments. Many users offered their congratulations on the new role.

“We can’t wait Queen! So exciting to so many projects in the works for you!” gushed one user, adding the heart-eye emoji face.

“Congratulations Ms Berry. Some good news in a surreal time!” added a second supporter, with the thumbs up symbol, perfection hand emoji, and winking face.

Others focused their attention on the picture itself, showering the actress with compliments.

“Miss Halle Berry you shine [even] without sparkles, because God sent you to brighten our eyes and our lives!” one fan raved, adding two shooting star and two glowing star emoji to conclude the comment.

“You look fabulous as always. Stay safe and well,” wrote another admirer.

The promotional post comes the day after the announcement that Berry would star in the upcoming space film.

According to Variety, the movie “centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon from its orbit around Earth, which sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.”

“In response, a ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space to land on the lunar surface and save Earth from annihilation,” the promo concluded.

Berry will reportedly play a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator in the film, which currently is scheduled for a 2021 release.

This is not the first time that Berry has wowed her fans with sultry shots during quarantine. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the former Bond Girl recently posted a throwback shot in which she sizzled in a high-slit black dress. That photo was one of her most popular this spring, with close to 220,000 likes.