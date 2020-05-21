Andy Cohen Provides An Update On All The ‘Housewives’ Franchises

Andy Cohen provided fans an update on when to expect new Housewives episodes to air and shared his thoughts of the shows that were currently broadcasting during a wide-reaching interview with ET on Wednesday.

Andy, the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, chatted with ET host Nischelle Turner about when fans can expect to see some new episodes of the hit reality shows.

Several programs have paused production, while others have had their premiere dates pushed back due to the current pandemic. It was announced back in March that The Real Housewives of Potomac, which was set to begin airing in May, would now be shown sometime this summer. Both The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Dallas had recently started filming when production was shut down. The Real Housewives of Orange County was mid-season when the pandemic hit. Andy said that some filming was still happening on that show via cast members’ footage.

Andy wasn’t sure when any of the shows would begin shooting again. He said they would start filming, “when it was safe to do it.”

As for the hotly anticipated new show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Andy announced that production had wrapped. The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t provide a set premiere date but teased for fans to stay tuned.

Andy and Nischelle discussed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which he said is “an energized show” and informed viewers that the “ratings are up.” The show is only mid-season, and there is a great deal more to come. This season will support approximately “20 episodes” by Andy’s count. Former castmember Brandi Glanville will first appear in episode 10 of the show.

The conversation turned to The Real Housewives of New York City. Nischelle asked Andy if he was surprised at all of the negative feedback that castmember, Dorinda Medley was getting because of her fights with co-star Tinsley Mortimer. He commented that the housewife “wasn’t in a great place this season” and that Dorinda’s anger seems to be misplaced. As to where the story with Dorinda and Tinsley ends up this season, “keep watching,” Andy teased.

The late-night host shared his opinions on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Nene’s disappearance from the reunion taping. He didn’t divulge whether or not Nene would be rejoining her castmates for the final installment of the reunion but did say that there were “some surprises in part three.” As for his opinion of Nene storming off, he said he was “disappointed.” He called the reunion “of this moment.”