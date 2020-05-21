Eden Levine Rocks A Tight Multicolored Bikini While Dancing Around In Her Living Room

Eden Levine returned to Instagram on Thursday morning to share yet another racy update with her followers. The model flaunted her hourglass shape while revealing in the caption that she’s been pretending she’s in a tropical location.

In the stunning video, Eden looked like a total smokeshow as she wore a multicolored bikini. The top boasted a blue, black, and white pattern and a zipper in the front. The garment fit tightly around her ample bust and flashed her cleavage in the process.

The matching bottoms rest high on her curvy hips and exposed her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also in full view.

Eden struck multiple poses in the clip. She showcased her booty and played with her hair as she listened to music and bounced around her living room happily.

She wore her long hair parted down the middle and styled in pigtails at each side of her head. The strands were voluminous and wavy as they rolled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a sexy makeup look. The application appeared to consist of long lashes and pink eye shadow, as well as thick black eyeliner and defined brows.

She looked to add a warm glow to her face using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her plump pout.

Eden’s over 1.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The video was watched more than 2,700 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 70 remarks about the clip during that time.

“This is cute,” one follower revealed.

“What is this… you are getting more beautiful day by day,” another stated.

“Wow my Dream girl,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day I love your outfit,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock barely-there outfits for her super-sexy online photos. She’s been known to sport skimpy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eden recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a bright pink monokini that left very little to the imagination. To date, that post has reeled in more than 12,000 likes and over 430 comments.