Kindly Myers Teases Fans & Tugs On Lace Teddy In Flirty Snap

Playboy model Kindly Myers took to social media to flaunt her incredible figure in a leather and lace combo look that got the attention of her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Kindly’s post was a single shot that saw her rocking a lace teddy with a leather jacket and a bra. She appeared to be modeling the sexy getup in front of a wall that was covered with colorful graffiti. The photo captured the model from he front at a side angle, giving her fans the best view of her incredible body.

Kindly’s teddy was made from a sheer black lace. It had a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her waist. She wore a black bra underneath, which still allowed her to show off her cleavage. The teddy had extremely high-cut legs, which gave her the opportunity to show off her curvy hips and the bare skin on her lower abdomen. She gave the outfit an edgy look by sporting a black leather jacket loosely around her elbows.

The model struck a flirty pose and turned up the heat by tugging on the legs of the teddy while giving the camera a flirty smile. She stood with one hip to the side, flaunting her toned thigh. Part of a tattoo was visible on the side of her hip, drawing the eye to her slender waist.

Kindly wore her sleek tresses parted in the middle and styled straight down her back. Her makeup application appeared to include sculpted brows, eye shadow, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She looked to wearing a pink shade on her lips. She also sported a bold white polish on her nails. She accessorized her look with a cross pendant necklace.

In the caption, Kindly left a positive message. She also credited the photographer.

Many of her followers were quick to comment on the sultry post.

Fellow Instagram influencer Kayla Moody was one of several who appeared to enjoy the snap.

“Always looking gorgeous and beautiful,” one admirer commented.

“Wow best photo posted today by anyone,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Love this so much from you,” a third fan agreed.

“Unbelievable. So beautiful,” gushed a fourth follower.

Kindly is something of a pro when it comes to flaunting her fabulous curves. She seems to enjoy modeling bikinis almost as much as her fans love to see her in them. Not too long ago, she looked smoking hot in a bright yellow crochet bikini.