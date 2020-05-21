Kylie Jenner & Drake Hook-Up Rumors Sky Rocket After ‘Side Piece’ Lyrics Hit The Internet

Drake may be suggesting that Jenner is one of his side pieces.

The rumors of a relationship between Kylie Jenner and Drake are heating up again. According to TMZ, lyrics from Drake’s new song ‘Side Piece’ suggest that Jenner is one of the women he’s having an affair with.

The latest round of gossip started after Drake took to his Instagram Live on Wednesday night to tease some unreleased music that was part of a collaboration with Future. On the track ‘Side Piece’, the rappers brag about some of their most famous conquests. In one lyric, Drake references his relationship with Jenner.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies,” he raps.

The two have apparently been working on the song for several years now, and it’s always had similar ideas about Jenner. In the past, though, Future has been the one to rap that particular part of the song. Although many fans were focused on the reference to Kylie, the track also references other women like her sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid.

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f***in’ Gigis,” they rap on the track.

Rumors of a romance between Kylie and Drake first began to circulate in November of last year when the two were seen hanging out together. At the time, a source close to them told People that they were just hanging out as friends. The source also said that Drake had been a friend of the family for a long time.

The reports at the time did suggest that Drake and Jenner had been hanging out more in the aftermath of her split from Travis Scott last October. While many sources insist that the two are just friends, others suggested that they saw potential for a more romantic relationship to emerge between the two of them.

Jenner and Drake have remained close in spite of the fact that Drake has an ongoing feud with Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West. The beef between the two rappers stretches back years, and involves Drake suggesting that he had an affair with West’s wife Kim Kardashian.

The suggestions have never been explicit, but some have analyzed Drake’s lyrics and determined that he references sneaking down the block to West’s house for the affair. Even as rumors of the beef between the two have escalated, West has repeatedly insisted that there is nothing to them, and that he and Drake are fine with one another, according to Esquire.