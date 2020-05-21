Michigan Attorney General Says State Will Sue Companies That Let Donald Trump Inside Without A Mask

As the president prepares to head to Michigan today, the state attorney general is warning that any company that lets Donald Trump tour their facility without wearing a mask could face legal action, as the Washington Post reports.

Trump is slated to tour the Ford parts manufacturing facility in Ypsilanti on Thursday as the company has shifted from making car parts to making ventilators for those suffering from COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Ford issued a statement saying that the president and everyone attending the event would be required to wear personal protective equipment while touring the facility in order to protect the workers, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Now, Michigan is doubling down on the message, with Attorney General Dana Nessel asking Trump to wear a mask to protect those around him and warning that he has a legal responsibility to do so, as well. Michigan currently requires the wearing of masks by law.

“While my Department will not act to prevent you from touring Ford’s plant, I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford — and across this State — by wearing a facial covering,” Nessel stated. “It is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor’s Executive Orders. It is currently the law of this State.”

If Trump fails to do so, he will be asked not to return, the AG said. When asked if she believed if Trump would comply with the order, she said that she didn’t believe so as he seems to think, in her mind, that the president doesn’t believe he has the same “level of legal accountability” as the rest of the public.

It isn’t just the president who stands to face consequences if Trump doesn’t wear a mask. Nessel warned companies that they would be held responsible if the president didn’t comply with PPE requirements.

“I think we’re going to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk. We simply can’t afford it here in our state,” she said.

Trump has faced criticism after appearing at several different events without wearing a mask. Reportedly the president feels that wearing one sends the wrong message to the public and he fears that images of him wearing a mask could be used in attack ads against him, hurting his chances at re-election in the fall.