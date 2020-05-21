Anthony Anderson Reveals Hilarious Throwback Pic Of Jimmy Fallon During ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

Anthony Anderson appeared on the Wednesday edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he was ready to reminisce with his long-time friend, per E! Online. The Black-ish star first met Fallon at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in 2008, and Anderson revealed during the at-home interview that he still had photographs from that day. However, it was Fallon’s outfit from the event that dominated the conversation, as the Tonight Show host chose to wear an outfit that wasn’t exactly suitable in what Anderson estimated as 110-degree weather.

Anderson pulled up a plaque from the event, which included several images of the pair together. One in particular — in which the two stood alongside professional golfer Corey Pavin and actor Thomas Gibson — confused the actor.

“You in the thickest cardigan I’ve ever seen a golfer wear in the desert in 110-degree weather,” Anderson laughed as he pointed to an image of Fallon wearing a bright white cardigan while also smoking a pipe. “There you go, with the cardigan and the pipe!”

Fallon defended his sartorial decision on the day, telling Anderson that he did not know it was going to so hot on that day.

Fallon himself had his own memento from that day, as he revealed to Anderson a money clip that he had received at the event. The host and Anderson continued to reminisce about their day, with Fallon recalling a notable perk of the event.

“I don’t know if you remember this, I went to every house—there’s homes on the holes—and I went to every house and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s the drink of the house?’ Dude, by the 9th hole…”

Anderson said that he definitely remembered, describing the four-day event as the “best 72 holes of my life.”

“I remember one time, we were, like, flying around the hole ’cause you sank a birdie and we were dancing around,” Fallon responded. “We had so much fun, dude. That was the greatest.”

The host went on to promise that he and Anderson would make another golf outing after the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has been a major disruption for Anderson’s plans while Black-ish was on hiatus, which included playing golf at courses world and getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While Anderson was disappointed that he may not be able to have an audience for his star presentation, Fallon promised that he would attend even if it had to be through Zoom. Anderson accepted on one condition: Fallon would have to wear that same cardigan and smoke a pipe.