Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Pics Of True With Kris Jenner: ‘We Love Lovey’

Khloe Kardashian showed a whole lot of love for her mom, Kris Jenner, and her daughter, True Thompson, in her most recent Instagram upload. The brand new post consisted of three photos of the grandmother/ granddaughter duo hanging out.

The series of snaps appeared to have been taken in either Kris or Khloe’s backyard, though the reality star did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location. Kris sat on the edge of a blue-tiled pool, dipping her feet in the water as she held little True on her lap. The setting was picture-perfect with a range of mountains and rolling grass at their backs as well as a purple flower-filled tree. The first two images showed the duo smiling for the camera, and the last photo captured True planting a kiss on Kris’ cheek.

The famous momager opted for a chic pool cover-up for her day in the sun. The piece boasted a semi-sheer white fabric, exposing some of her skin underneath. It had a V-neckline, and a portion of her halterneck swimsuit could be seen. The cover-up was lined with scalloping along the edges, adding another chic element to the trendy outfit. Also of note was its short length as it hit above Kris’ knees and showed a bit of her legs.

Kris provided herself with double-coverage from the sun with a straw hat and a pair of large, reflective aviators. It appeared as though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t wear her typical glam.

Little True looked happy to be in the company of her “lovey” and sported a multicolored swimsuit with blue, yellow, and pink stripes. The fashionista-in-training appeared to take a page out of her mother’s book and wore a sparkling necklace and matching bracelet. Her curly locks were pulled up in a side ponytail, and she looked as happy as could be.

The upload has only been live on Khloe’s page for an hour, but it’s attracted a ton of attention from her 111 million fans with over 900,000 likes and 3,400-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the cuteness factor, while many others expressed their love for the famous family.

“She is truly the sweetest. I love you guys,” one follower commented with a series of heart emoji.

“This picture just made my day,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Baby True is such a beautiful girl and she is so blessed to have u as her mom. She’s got the best lovey in town too!” one more fan commented on the sweet series of photos.