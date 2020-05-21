Tristan Thompson’s Relationship With Daughter True Has Reportedly Improved During Quarantine

The COVID-19 quarantine has reportedly given Tristan Thompson the opportunity to spend a lot more time with his daughter, True, and True’s mother is taking notice. Khloe Kardashian and her family have reportedly been “impressed” with Tristan’s efforts and believe that his relationship with True is greatly improving, according to Hollywood Life.

“When this [COVID] hit, he fully committed himself to isolating from everyone in his life so that he could safely spend time with True. That really proved where his priorities are,” an inside source told the publication.

The source continued on to say that Tristan and True have developed a very close bond. True is reportedly always thrilled to see her father and the two of them play together frequently. Khloe couldn’t be happier about the situation, according to the insider.

“[True is] so happy when her daddy is around, and that makes Khloe just as happy. Khloe was so close to her dad, so it’s extra special for her to see. It’s actually very emotional for Khloe, she just loves seeing them together,” the source added.

The coronavirus lockdown has reportedly made it easier for Tristan to spend time with True, since he does not have to focus on his basketball career or his travels at the moment. Instead, the Cleveland Cavaliers star spends his time playing dolls, shopping, and dress-up with little True.

“He’s grown leaps and bounds as a father since a year ago. The quarantine has done good things for him and his relationship with his daughter,” the source continued.

Tristan is enjoying his time with True so much that he is considering a negotiation to join the Los Angeles Clippers or Lakers so that he can be closer to his daughter, another insider told HL. The source revealed that Tristan is tired of Cleveland and would be willing to take a pay cut to join the Clippers. He would reportedly rather spend time with Khloe and True these days.

It was first revealed back in April that Tristan had begun hanging out with Khloe and True again as lockdown restrictions became stricter in California. Though it was never confirmed that Khloe and Tristan are back together, they have made it clear that they are making great efforts to co-parent True.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe’s family has showed continued support for her since she allowed Tristan back into her life following his cheating scandal back in 2019. Sources shared that the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows Khloe will do what is best for her daughter, and they are happy to know that Khloe is happy to watch the daddy-daughter bond grow stronger.