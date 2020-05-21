Yanet Garcia Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Scandalous Black Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to send fans a positive message while clad in a skimpy black bikini. The sizzling update was added to her feed last night and proved to be an instant hit with her legion of 13.3 million fans.

The photo captured the model posing outside in a tropical setting. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location, but it looked to be a picture-perfect day with only a few clouds overhead and the bright sun peeking its way through some lush greenery and palm trees. Yanet stood directly in the center of the frame and in front of a pool, facing her backside to the camera. She opted for fitting attire as she soaked up some vitamin D, rocking some seriously sexy swimwear.

Yanet’s swimsuit was simple yet sexy and boasted a tight black top that looked similar to a bra. The suit secured around the model’s back with a clasp while its thick straps exposed her tanned arms and shoulders. Yanet covered up her side with one of her arms, but her strong back was able to be seen in its entirety.

To up the ante even further, Yanet sported a pair of smoking-hot bottoms that did way more showing than they did covering. Their thick straps sat high on her hips and exposed her strong stems and peachy posterior — something her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. Only a sliver of the back was visible in the photo, and a small strip of triangular fabric sat above her derriere.

Yanet went jewelry-free for her poolside outing, ensuring that all eyes were fixated on her fit physique. She shielded herself from the sun with a chic straw bucket hat that had an extra-wide brim. The Mexican hottie appeared to be makeup-free in the photo, and she wore her long, brunette tresses soaking wet, indicating that she may have taken a dip in the pool before the photo was snapped.

In her caption, Yanet reminded fans to love themselves. Since the photo went live on her feed, it’s earned a ton of attention from her adoring fans. In 12 hours, the bikini-clad update has accrued over 427,000 likes and just over 2,000 comments.

“Literally the queen of freaking everything,” one follower gushed alongside a trio of flames.

“The most perfect butt in all the land…. wow i’m impressed,” a second fan added.

“Wil you please marrrrrry me Yanet? Luv you,” one more exclaimed.