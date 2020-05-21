Kyle Richards Reacts After Garcelle Beauvais Calls Her Outfit ‘Hideous’ During Catty ‘RHOBH’ Car Ride

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran tweeted, then deleted, a response after her co-star insulted her.

Kyle Richards is firing back after Garcelle Beauvais insulted her on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo veteran, 51, took to Twitter to defend herself after Garcelle accused her of not caring enough to get to know her. Kyle also addressed a catty card ride during which the RHOBH newcomer called her outfit “hideous” behind her back.

During an awkward exchange on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Garcelle told Kyle that she feels like she just “glazes” right over her when she speaks. Garcelle elaborated in confessional footage, explaining that Kyle is only “surface” friendly when they talk about superficial things, but that when it comes down to it, the RHOBH veteran doesn’t care enough to really know anything else about her.

Kyle disputed Garcelle’s claims and said she “adores” her.

But after seeing footage of Garcelle’s car ride home later with Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards, she may have changed her tune about the adoration. In a catty on-camera moment, Garcelle told Lisa and Denise that she doesn’t feel the need to be “validated” by Kyle, but added there have been times that the mom of four has ignored her.

Garcelle then dissed Kyle’s blouse and miniskirt outfit.

“And what she was wearing tonight was hideous.”

As she live-tweeted the episode, Kyle responded to a fan who wrote that she “rocked” her look in the episode.

“Not everyone thought so… wait for it,” the RHOBH star wrote.

Kyle also called out her longtime friend Lisa for not defending her during the car ride.

And in a now-deleted tweet, Kyle addressed the catty moment by throwing shade at Garcelle’s outfit. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star later explained that she deleted the mean-spirited tweet because she felt it wasn’t “nice” to write such things about her co-star.

I deleted it because I didn't think it was nice — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) May 21, 2020

Kyle also posted a series of tweets about her history with Garcelle. The Halloween actress reminded fans that she has been “nothing but nice” to the RHOBH newcomer all season and that they always got along great at past dinner parties.

“Dinner at my home, we sat in the same chair laughing & having fun,” Kyle wrote. “At Denise’s Garcelle and I also joked and had fun before everything went sideways.”

In April, Kyle admitted she was blindsided by Garcelle’s catty comments about her during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During a chat with Andy Cohen, Garcelle said Kyle has the “biggest ego” of all of the Housewives. Kyle later said Garcelle’s “not nice” comments caught her off guard because she felt they got along fine when they were filming the milestone 10th season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.