Allie Auton Shows Off Flawless Tan In Cozy Black Lingerie

Allie Auton has been trying out a new self-tanner while in quarantine, the results of which she showed off in her latest Instagram share.

The Australian model took to her account on Thursday to debut her gorgeous tan to her 578,000 followers in a sizzling selfie that added some serious heat to her page. She stood in front of a full-length mirror in her room with her cell phone in hand, angling it in the perfect position to capture the sexy snap. Allie held a bottle of Bali Body’s self-tanning mousse in her other hand, noting in the caption of the upload that the product had been her “iso saviour,” as she hasn’t had the time recently to work on her natural tan.

The blond bombshell was stripped down to a cozy set of black Calvin Klein lingerie in the selfie, which proved to be the perfect ensemble to flaunt the gorgeous glow of her petite figure. The set included a bralette with thick straps and a low scoop neckline that displayed her ample cleavage and bronzed décolletage. A thick logo band fell underneath her voluptuous assets and wrapped tightly around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame and toned torso.

Allie also sported a pair of matching panties that were equally-as revealing. The lingerie boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that exposed how her sculpted legs and curvy hips had been evenly coated with the tan product, producing a flawless, all-over tan. It featured the same logo design along its waistband, which sat at an angle along the model’s tummy to draw attention to her trim waist and abs.

The social media sensation kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of dainty stud earrings to not to take any attention off of her incredible physique and, more importantly, her beautiful tan. Her platinum locks were worn down behind her shoulders, and she added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking facial features. The application looked to include a light pink lipstick, dusting of red blush, highlighter, and mascara.

Fans had nothing but love for the sight of Allie’s bronzed, gym-honed body. After just eight hours of going live to her feed, the post has racked up more than 12,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Your body is so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Your face is breathtakingly charming,” commented another admirer.

“What a babe,” a third follower quipped.

“Goddess,” added a fourth fan.

Allie often goes scantily-clad on her Instagram page for more reasons than showing off the results of her self-tanner. She recently rocked an even skimpier set of lingerie in another snap to simply say “morning” to her army of devoted fans. That post proved to be a hit as well, earning over 28,000 likes and 373 comments to date.