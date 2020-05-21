Angeline Varona Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Bikini Top

Angeline Varona shared a sexy two-photo update to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 20. In the new update, the model wore a teeny tiny bikini top that flashed some underboob.

In the first picture, Angeline was photographed in her sexy swimwear, seemingly just right outside her Florida home. She slightly tilted her head to show the best face angle. The close-cup shot showed her looking straight into the camera with a closed-mouth smile.

The second snap featured the model in a similar pose. The camera’s angle was slightly changed, cutting a small part of her head out of the frame. Her smile also widened in this snapshot. The background was blurred — a common view in most portrait pictures.

The Latina bombshell sported an itty bitty black bikini top, presumably made of faux leather. The design was that of a black snakeskin-print. It featured a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. The minuscule triangle cups hardly contained her perky breasts. As a result, her underboob was exposed. Tiny straps clung over her shoulders, highlighting her slender arms.

For the photoshoot, Angeline wore a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, well-defined eyebrows, thick mascara, and black eyeliner. She seemed to have completed her look by applying a light dusting of blush on her cheeks and mauve lipstick on her lips. She sported a dainty pendant necklace with matching stud earrings as her accessories. She also left her long, brunette hair down and let the strands hung down her back.

In the caption, she wrote about her strong jawline and how she poses in pictures. She tagged the Miami-based professional photographer, Yoan’s Playground, in both the post and the photo. She also gave credit to her outfit sponsor, Minimale Animale, by tagging the brand in the snap.

This latest share racked up over 135,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments in less than a day. Many of Angeline’s admirers were quick to shower her with adoring messages, with several praising her beauty and incredible assets. Some followers simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, while others were decidedly more vocal.

“This face! Makes my heart melt,” one of her fans gushed.

“Ahh, I love your beautiful smile. You look so adorable, as always. I also enjoyed the view,” another fan commented.

“I think this is what angels look like. You are too beautiful for words,” wrote a third social media user.

“You look gorgeous and sexy in your ensemble,” added a fourth Instagram follower.