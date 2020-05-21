John Legend Had An Epic Response To Chrissy Teigen’s Throwback Modeling Pic

John Legend had an epic response to wife Chrissy Teigen’s sultry, throwback modeling photo. She shared the image that was taken in 2011 when she was a model in an Ed Hardy fashion show. John revealed that it was that day that cemented his feelings for her and how he knew he would someday make her his wife.

Chrissy uploaded the image, a close-up shot of herself at age 26, looking every inch a gorgeous young woman. Her makeup application appeared to be done with smoky eyeshadow, false lashes that extended out past her eyelids, a bronzed face with highlighted cheekbones, and a pale pink lipstick.

Her hair was braided up and away from her face. While it was unclear how the back was styled, it appeared to be lightly teased at the crown and worn long and full down her back.

John remarked that he fell in love with Chrissy that night in a comment that appeared in the thread of her post. Perhaps it was the smoky stare she gave the camera or maybe it was her overall look in the show that piqued his interest.

The Voice coach stated that 2011 was the year he proposed to Chrissy. He noted that after seeing her in the Ed Hardy show, he was convinced she was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Chrissy did not respond to his comment, but other fans surely did. They loved the singer’s declaration of love for his wife.

“Thank you for sharing your love, the both of you…it inspires me daily,” remarked one follower.

“You knew a good thing when you saw it!!” stated a second fan.

“I hope my wife doesn’t read this because she already loves you enough,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Ed Hardy is gone but your beautiful wife is here forever. Congratulations on your gorgeous family,” stated a fourth supporter.

The couple began their relationship after Chrissy appeared in the singer’s 2007 music video for “Stereo.” Teigen starred as Legend’s love interest in the video and later revealed that when the shoot was over, they went back to Legend’s hotel room, ate In-N-Out burgers, and she spent the night, reported Cosmopolitan. They have been together ever since.

Chrissy and John are parents to two children. The oldest is Luna Simone who was born in 2016. The couple’s son Miles is 2 years old. The model recently documented both of her children’s special days on Instagram as they quarantine at home.