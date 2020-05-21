Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Buys New Pricey Estate

Former Southern Charm star, Thomas Ravenel, purchased a $1.8 million estate in Aiken, South Carolina, the Aiken Standard reported on Wednesday.

The disgraced former South Carolina state treasurer purchased the winter colony estate named The Balcony. The home had over 10,000 square feet and was set on almost six acres of land. The brick home boasted seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and was built between World War I and World War II by renowned architect Julian Peabody.

Thomas told the Aiken Standard in the interview that he had purchased the dwelling as a “primary residence.” He stated to the outlet that his children, Kensington and Saint Julien, will be attending school in Charleston and that he planned to split his time between this new home and his other residence.

Thomas shares custody of his two children with ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis. Aiken, South Carolina, is approximately two and a half hours away from Charleston, according to Google Maps.

The home featured a brick exterior in the main house along with several other structures, one of which was a stable for horses. Thomas, an avid polo player, admitted that the horse-friendly feature of the home was one of the main selling points.

“I play a lot of polo, and I just like the equestrian lifestyle,” Thomas commented.

The reality star and the former senatorial candidate is a current member of the Aiken Polo Club.

The real estate agent handling part of the sale, David Stinson of Keller Williams Realty, was optimistic about Thomas’ reception into the local community.

“I think he is going to be a good addition to Aiken,” the paper quoted David as saying.

Thomas was able to purchase the home despite the worldwide pandemic, although there were some delays with the pricey purchase. The current owner, Frederica Davis, wished to stay in the house a bit longer to enjoy the fox hunting season.

Now that Thomas has purchased it, the home will not be staying as is. Thomas has already hired an interior designer and general contractor to work on the house.

“We’re looking forward to really transforming the home into a wonderful showplace,” Thomas stated.

While Thomas admitted that the estate had been in great shape, he wanted to put his “own individual stamp on it.” Renovations were to include extensive painting and roof changes, all of which are expected to take some time. Thomas planned on moving into the home in about four months.