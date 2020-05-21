Alexa Collins Flaunts Curves In Cleavage-Baring Lavender Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins showed off her stunning curves in a new post on Instagram on Thursday morning. In a photo on her feed, the model sported a low-cut and incredibly tiny lavender bikini that showcased her assets as she enjoyed some time outdoors. In the caption, Alexa wrote that she imagined herself on an island getaway.

The photo showed Alexa standing on what looked to be a silver balcony, as the railing could be seen in the corner. Behind her, a white, rough-textured wall could be seen. Light appeared to be shining down on Alexa from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a ribbed top with a thick band and a plunging neckline. The low-cut top hugged Alexa’s busty chest closely and did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The back of her swim top also appeared to be low, as a bit of sideboob was on show.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong in a smoother fabric. The front of the bikini remained low on Alexa’s waist to show off her abs, while the thin string sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Alexa accessorized her outfit with a layered gold necklace, an animal-print headband, and silver hoop earrings. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, light gray eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a nude lip gloss. Alexa styled her hair in neat topknot, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Alexa stood with her legs apart as she arched her back in a way that further showed off her figure. She popped her chest out and looked down with pursed lips.

The post garnered more than 6,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Alexa’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Such an amazing body,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous! That color looks amazing on you,” another user added.

“I wish i was on an island with you,” a third follower wrote in reference to Alexa’s caption.

Alexa always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, the stunner showcased her dance moves in a TikTok video where she sported an animal-print bikini.