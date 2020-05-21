Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Tremendous Cleavage In A Skimpy Yellow Bra

“Queen of curves” Abigail Ratchford tantalized her 9.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesdays with five seriously sultry selfies that spotlighted her busty curves. The gorgeous model looked sensational in a skimpy yellow bra that exposed her massive cleavage, posing seductively as she flashed increasingly more skin with every shot.

The first snap was all about the cleavage, showing a close-up of her ample bosom. Another photo saw Abigail cocking her shoulder and parting her lips in a provocative way as she angled the camera to capture a glimpse of her midriff. The babe tilted her phone even more for the next pic, turning her head to the side and parting her lips wider. In one snapshot she coquettishly raised her hand to show off her stylish stiletto manicure. Her long nails appeared to feature a pinkish color that harmonized with her pastel top, as well as with her elegant makeup.

The low-cut bra was beautifully ornate with numerous teeny white flowers, which added chic and femininity to the number. The top was further adorned with a delicate ruffled trim, catching the eye with its cute embellishments in addition to the revealing neckline. Abigail spruced up the look even more with a stunning gold jewelry piece that decorated her entire bust. The item started off as a chain necklace, which disappeared into her cleavage and diverged at the chest line into four separate chains that fanned over her midsection. She also appeared to have on black bottoms, although the selfies offered little detail about what she wore below the waist.

The stunning brunette went full glam for the shoot. She accentuated her already beautiful features with what looked like shimmering dual eyeshadow, emphasizing her stirring gaze with tones of gold and charcoal. She rocked thick eyebrows, which seemed color-enhanced, and a satin pink shade on her lush lips. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and appeared to sport a hint of blush. She styled her long, raven tresses in loose waves that tumbled down her shoulders, framing her chest and calling even more attention to her bodacious bosom.

The selfies were taken in her bedroom and showed a glimpse of the stylish interior. A sumptuous white nightstand lamp cast a warm glow on the textured white wallpaper, emphasizing the dark tone of gray the bed sheets.

In her caption, Abigail asked fans to rate the five photos according to preference, adding a pair of flirty emoji. Followers heeded her request, indicating their favorite shot in the comments.

“1 but they are all [fire], wrote fitness and wellness guru Tiffany Stanley, adding three fire emoji.

“3 is my fav,” commented actress Zita Vass.

“Wow so flawless,” chimed in Bang Energy model Ella Rose, leaving a heart-eyes emoji for the gorgeous brunette.

“Beautyyyyy,” penned curvaceous influencer Neyleen Ashley, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.