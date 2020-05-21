Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims, Says She’ll Be Thinking Of City All Week

The singer posted in memory of those who had fallen victim to a concert bombing three years earlier.

Ariana Grande wants the people of Manchester to know that they’re in her thoughts. In a note posted to her Instagram stories, People reported that Grande said that she still feels the impact of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at her Manchester concert on May 22, 2017. The bomb injured more than 500.

On Wednesday, Grande wrote a note suggesting that the city of Manchester will be in her thoughts this weekend.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” the singer wrote.

She said that not a day passes when the bombing doesn’t affect the people of Manchester, and her as well.

“I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts, prayers are with you always,” she concluded.

Her note was signed with a black heart emoji and a bee emoji. The bee emoji is a symbol adopted by the people of Manchester which is meant to signify resilience and hope.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Grande suspended her tour and returned to the stage in Manchester less than two weeks after for an all-star benefit concert. In addition to Grande, the concert also featured performances from Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and the Black Eyed Peas. The concert raised $13 million for those impacted by the attack.

Grande also said that she suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of the attack. In a letter to fans penned in February of 2018, Grande explained why that day will continue to live with her forever.

She wrote that music had always been an escape for her. It was something joyful that brings people together. She wrote that it was “the last thing that would ever harm anyone.”

“When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that… it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from,” she continued.

She said that the spirit of her fans, and especially of the people of Manchester, had been an inspiration for her, as well as her dancers, band and crew. They showed her how to remain strong, and continue moving forward even when things are scary or sad. She concluded by saying that the people of the city had managed to transform an event that highlighted the worst of humanity into one that highlighted what makes it great.