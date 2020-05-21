Gigi Hadid Responds To Plastic Surgery Speculation

The pregnant supermodel talked surgery during a recent makeup session.

Gigi Hadid hit back at claims she’s had any kind of plastic surgery in a candid new Instagram Live chat and makeup tutorial for Maybelline this week. The supermodel shut down the ever swirling cosmetic procedure rumors once and for all on May 20 as she confirmed that she’s never injected anything into her face, despite being accused of getting fillers, and admitted that the idea of getting them actually really scares her.

“It’s so funny, the things you see online,” Gigi said while she chatted with makeup artist Erin Parsons as she addressed the rumors, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. The social media stream lasted almost an hour and a half and saw the the supermodel apply her makeup and talk fans through her routine.

The pregnant 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model admitted that along with the misconception she shapes her eyebrows to make them look “really arched” people have also accused her of having fillers in her face to make it so round.

Gigi said that rather than getting a little help from cosmetic procedures, she’s actually had a round and full face since birth.

The supermodel, who’s the daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and sister to Bella Hadid, was then asked if she’s noticed any big changes to her face now that she’s around six months pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, former One Direction singer turned solo star Zayn Malik.

“I have the cheeks already so there’s not a lot to fill in,” Gigi joked, before she again lamented that she’s never put anything into her face.

“I have never put or injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel like am too much of a control freak. I’m like, what if it goes wrong?”

Gigi added that she thinks some people are too fast to alter their faces in a permanent way by going under the knife or getting injections and noted that she’s learned to accept herself the way she is.

“It doesn’t mean I don’t have insecurities sometimes, but for special occasions you can sculpt your nose a little bit or do whatever with makeup,” she said, before she described makeup as being a “beautiful tool” to help people to look their best and also feel more confident.

Gigi’s latest comments came shortly after she officially confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late April where she also opened up about her pregnancy cravings after her and Zayn’s big baby news was leaked to TMZ.