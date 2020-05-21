Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ex Olivier Sarkozy Reportedly Wanted Her To Be A ‘Stay-At-Home Wife’

Olsen's career-first attitude was not what her husband envisioned for their marriage.

Mary-Kate Olsen has always been a career-focused women. After all, by the time she could talk, she was already starring on a successful sitcom. Unfortunately, it seems that Olsen’s career was one of the things that ultimately got in the way of her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy. According to a source that spoke with People, Olsen’s focus on her career caused tension in the relationship.

“Mary-Kate is extremely hard working and focused on her business. Her work schedule is beyond disciplined. She is the type of person who would never complain about a 12 hour work day. Olivier never understood her drive and passion. He would have loved to have a stay-at-home wife,” the source explained.

In more recent years, Olsen’s focus has shifted away from acting and toward the fashion lines that she manages with her twin sister Ashley. The brands, which are called The Row and Elizabeth and James, rarely gave Olsen opportunities to take breaks from her work.

“Olivier loves traveling to tropical places with his French friends. He traveled without her several times,” the source said.

Last year, The Row made between $100 and $200 million in sales, while Elizabeth and James made $89 million. According to a fashion insider that spoke with the magazine, Olsen was focused on her career, and Sarkozy wanted her to be freer to spend time with him.

“But you can’t control a girl who has been on the billionaire track since her 20s,” the source said.

Olsen first petitioned to divorce Sarkozy on April 17, but the petition was denied because of the coronavirus. At the time, she was told that New York’s court system wasn’t accepting divorce filings except in emergency cases. On May 13, Olsen requested an emergency order to file for divorce, but her request was denied by a judge.

In addition to clashing over what Olsen’s role in their marriage should be, earlier reports also indicated that the couple disagreed over whether they should have children. Separate reporting in People suggested that Olsen was interested in having children, but Sarkozy was not very keen on the idea. Sarkozy is 17 years older than Olsen, and already had two grown children when the two of them got married.

The reporting also suggested that the two led very different lifestyles. Sarkozy enjoyed partying and being social, while Olsen preferred a quieter life where she had more alone time. By the end of their relationship, a source suggested that the two of them were spending a lot of time apart.