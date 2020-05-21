Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Upper Body Workout Video

Lisa Lanceford added her latest workout to her large Instagram collection on Tuesday, May 20. The workout targeted the upper body and featured the fitness model’s chiseled abs.

For the workout, Lisa wore a green sports bra with thin straps that left the length of her toned tummy and muscular arms exposed. She paired the top with ribbed gray leggings that sat low on her hips and followed the contours of her bulky thighs and sculpted backside. For footwear, the trainer went with a pair of white and blue Nike’s. The outfit highlighted Lisa’s muscular physique, honed by her fitness lifestyle.

Lisa pulled her dark hair back into a low bun to keep her hair out of her face during her workout. She appeared to have made her face up with black mascara and pink lip gloss while accessorizing with a black exercise watch and glitzy ring.

The workout consisted of five different exercises, all designed to work the shoulders, arms, and abs. Each exercise was separated into an individual video clip in the post and required the use of a pink exercise mat. For some of the exercises, Lisa also used a purple resistance band and a gray chair. She carried out the workout in a spacious indoor space that let in plenty of light.

Before starting the workout, Lisa was filmed flexing a bicep for the camera and showing off the length of her enviable figure. She gave the camera a big smile and then began a set of push-ups, demonstrating both regular push-ups and knee push-ups. In the second video, Lisa moved into seated rows using the resistance band and chair. As she pulled the band towards her body, she showed off an eyeful of chiseled shoulder and upper arm muscle.

The third exercise in the circuit was lateral raises, once again requiring the use of a resistance band. Lisa moved into alternating bicep curls next, placing the resistance band under her feet and pulling the handles up towards her chest. The final exercise was the overhead tricep extension. Lisa pulled up on the resistance band behind her head, which was once again secured under her feet.

In the caption of the post Lisa wrote out the exercises and included the number of sets and reps her trainees should do for each. She added that the upper body workout was great for anyone who still did not have access to a gym.

The post earned nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.