‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dishes On Quarantine Dispute With Fiancé Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder's 'dark passenger' recently surfaced.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark recently had a quarantine quarrel after consuming a bit too many margaritas.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly on May 20, the Vanderpump Rules couple appeared on the magazine’s “Quarantine Confessions” and revealed that after Beau made a bunch of strawberry margaritas, Stassi’s infamous “dark passenger” showed up.

“All day long, all day and night,” Stassi recalled during the interview.

Looking back on their dramatic moment, Stassi said her dispute with Beau began after one of their dogs peed on the carpet and Beau reacted in a way that upset her.

“I just went psycho,” she admitted. “It was no bueno.”

While Stassi confirmed that she went to her future husband and apologized for her behavior after the booze-filled incident took place between them, she told the magazine that she didn’t know what she was apologizing for because her memory of what took place is foggy. In fact, she doesn’t remember much of anything that she said or did.

Since the quarantine began in March, Stassi and Beau have admittedly been “reckless” when it comes to their love life and don’t appear to be doing anything to prevent Stassi from conceiving their first child. The magazine also noted that they haven’t been limiting their drinking as they remain at their Los Angeles home amid the spread of COVID-19.

According to Beau, he and Stassi have been drinking not only margaritas, but also “a crapload of vodka and tequila”

“And wine and Aperol Spritz,” Stassi added. “I couldn’t count [how much we’ve consumed].”

As the enjoy their adult beverages, Stassi and Beau are also dreaming of a getaway in Europe once it is safe to travel, especially now that they’ve been forced to postpone their October wedding in Italy.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Stassi and Beau began planning for an Italian wedding this fall since they got engaged at a cemetery in July of last year in a scene that aired earlier this month on the Bravo reality show. However, because of the many restrictions that are currently in place, they’ve chosen to forgo their wedding date and hope to tie the knot at a later date.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi confirmed to Entertainment Tonight last month that her and Beau’s wedding was in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, at the time, she said she wasn’t yet ready to officially postpone her plans.