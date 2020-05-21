Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Bikini Mishap In A Strapless Two-Piece

Vanessa didn't wear her two-piece the way it was intended.

Oops! Vanessa Hudgens shared her bikini mishap with fans via Instagram stories this week when she revealed that she accidentally wore her bikini top the wrong way in two sizzling snaps of herself shared earlier in the day. Things started off well for the stunning High School Musical actress on May 20 as she shared two gorgeous new photos that showed her as she rocked a bright turquoise bikini.

In the snaps, which can be seen via The Sun, Vanessa appeared to make her own runway in her back garden as she confidently posed in her bright swimwear look.

In the first, Vanessa stood with her left hand on her neck and her right in her hair as she proudly flashed her tan with a full-length bikini shot. She accessorized with several gold necklaces draped over her decolletage and a stack of bracelets on her left wrist.

In the second picture, she sashayed towards the camera with her arms out either side of her. The Spring Breakers actress flashed a big smile for the camera and shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of dark shades.

In both photos, Vanessa — who recently put her body on show in a curve hugging snakeskin-print swimsuit — looked every inch the superstar with the bikini’s two straps over her shoulders which she appeared to tie around the neck to give the top’s material a sideways triangle style.

However, Vanessa then returned to the social media site a few hours later to reveal that she’d actually worn it wrong.

In another snap shared with her 39 million followers, she wore the bikini top in a strapless style and admitted that it was actually supposed to be a bandeau with a ring in the center. The closer up look also revealed that the two-piece had the same ring design on either side of her hips.

The photo showed the “Sneakernight” singer indoors, seemingly in her bedroom, as she bunched her dark hair up on the top of her head and pursed her lips. Instead of pulling the straps up over her shoulders, that time, she appeared to tie them around her back.

“Just realized I was wearing my bathing suit top wrong loool,” Vanessa captioned that photo.

But this is far from the only time the star’s followers have seen the actress and singer in a bikini recently.

