Lana Del Rey Slams Critics In Length Instagram Post

Singer Lana Del Rey took to her Instagram early Thursday to announce her new album release and slammed her critics. Del Rey’s post stated that she was “fed up” after accusations the singer was “glamorizing abuse.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Del Rey started her statement by name-checking fellow female singer-songwriters and highlighting their writing choices.

“Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs abut being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**ing, cheating, etc.,” the Video Games singer wrote.

The “High by the Beach” singer questioned if now that her peers had covered those topics if she could continue writing and singing about issues she desired without receiving the constant criticism she believed to have endured. Del Rey’s songs often discussed her past abusive relationships.

The artist outed her bashers as alt singers and female writers. Del Rey wrote that her “minor lyrical exploration” had forced her to endure years of criticism. The artist continued to state that critiques have gone so far as to accuse her of setting “women back hundreds of years.”

Del Rey wants things to change. While explicitly stating that she is “not a feminist,” Del Rey wondered if there could be a place within feminism for a person like her. She discussed in the post a situation for all women to come together.

The singer went on to defend her actions and song lyrics stating that she has been “honest” about all of her experiences. Del Rey went so far as say that imperfect relationships happened more often than not. She communicated that the abuse and relationship topics she has written about are similar to other women’s experiences.

“That’s just how it is for many women,” Del Rey wrote.

Still, despite the negativity, Del Rey remained optimistic and believed her writing helped others. Her experience “paved the way for other women to stop putting on a happy face,” and now women were able to “say whatever the hell they wanted to in their music,” her statement declared.

This post isn’t the last we will be hearing from the singer. Del Rey will continue to share her relationship experiences in two new poetry books, as well as her next album. The post announced the release date of September 5.

Del Rey’s last album, Norman F**king Rockwell, was nominated for Album of the Year, and the title track nominated for Song of the Year at this year’s Grammy’s. The singer has been nominated six times total but has yet to bring home a trophy.