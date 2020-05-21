Luna Blaise Sizzles In A Leopard-Print String Bikini As She Takes A Dip In A Stream

Luna climbed on rocks and rocked a backwards baseball cap.

Manifest star Luna Blaise recently stunned her fans by flaunting her fit figure in a string bikini. On Wednesday, the 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an artistic video that showed her modeling her skimpy swimwear while she frolicked in a lazy stream.

Luna’s bikini featured a leopard-print pattern, which seems to be a popular look as of late. Former Nickelodeon star Bella Thorne and TikTok influencer Addison Rae Easterling are just two of the other young celebs who have shared social media uploads that show them sporting swimwear with the wild animal print.

Luna’s two-piece had a daring design. It was a tiny string bikini that left little of her fit figure to the imagination, including her washboard stomach and her long, lean legs. The slide-style top featured triangle cups, a halter neck design, and long back ties. Her matching bottoms were a scanty thong that showcased her pert posterior. The triangle back of the garment was pulled up high so that it was almost even with the ties on the sides. The strings slighted arched up over her narrow hips.

Luna accessorized her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. Her brunette hair was soaking wet and slicked back, and she appeared to be fresh-faced.

The actress was shown wading through murky knee-deep creek water in a serene setting that included large boulders, tall trees, thick brush, and other greenery. She played with her hair and tugged on her bikini bottoms as an unidentified person filmed her. Luna was also shown crawling on rocks, sitting in the water, swimming around, and giving the camera a shy little wave. In some shots, Luna sported a backwards New York Yankees baseball cap that was white and powder blue.

In the caption of her post, the actress and singer expressed her appreciation for nature. She added peaceful instrumental guitar and piano music to the video, and one of her followers was able to identify the song as “Half Pint Boards” by Marco Beltrami. The tune perfectly captured the calm and relaxed vibe of Luna’s trip to the stream.

Since was it initially uploaded, Luna’s tranquil video has been liked over 27,000 times. Her fans also took to the comments section of her post to react to the share. A few fans asked Luna where her video was filmed, but she didn’t immediately respond to their queries.

“Look at you living life beautifully,” read one response to her post.

“Dang, I could watch this all day,” another fan wrote.

“Putting this on my vision board so I can grow up to look like u,” a third remark read.

“Such a beautiful human,” gushed yet another admirer.