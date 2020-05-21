Nicole Thorne Slays In Bedazzled Underwear That ‘Sparkles Just Right’

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne put on a dazzling display in today’s Instagram update, sharing three photos of herself in sparkling underwear. The Australian model looked incredible in a bedazzled two-piece lingerie set, showing off her assets in a slew of sultry poses that banked on the contrast of light and shade to emphasize her features.

Snapped in her Brisbane apartment in Queensland, as indicated by the geotag om her post, Nicole appeared to be posing on a bench table set. One photo showed her leaning her back on the table as she shot a seductive gaze at the camera, pursing her lips and coquettishly playing with a lock of hair. Sunlight illuminated her face, calling attention to her chic glam.

A swipe to the next slide showed her hopped up on the table giving a coy glance at the lens. She was sitting on her hip and leaned on her palm for support. This time around, the golden rays of the sun showered her midriff, hips, and thighs.

The final shot was quite similar to the first, with the exception that light fell from the opposite angle, casting an alluring shade on her bust. Nicole shielded her eyes from the glaring sun with her hand, continuing to stare directly into the camera with a smoldering look. All three half-body shots focused on her hourglass curves, although her fierce attitude and gorgeous natural lighting was what gave the shoot character.

Nicole’s outfit was from popular online retailer Fashion Nova, which she made sure to tag in her caption. The ensemble was a white color that accentuated her glowing tan, and comprised of a sports bra-style top and high-rise briefs. Both pieces sported a wide waistband, which was covered in countless silver sequins that glittered in the sunshine. The top had a scoop neckline that showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, and sported clear thin straps that suggested lingerie instead of sportswear. Meanwhile, the bottoms were very high-cut, showing off her curvy hips and thighs.

The 29-year-old completed the look with an elegant cat-eye makeup that truly made her blue eyes pop. She also appeared to be wearing a subtle, rose-pink lipstick, in addition to mascara on her long lashes. Her thick eyebrows were arched and her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted, seemingly sporting a hint of blush.

Nicole accessorized with a black manicure that added contrast to her attire. She adorned her décolletage with a gold pendant necklace, with matched the ring on her finger.

The model made her caption all about her glimmering underwear, adding a sparkles emoji to further put the point across. The triple update made quite the sensation among her fans, racking up a little more than 10,000 likes and 171 comments, all within the first three hours of having been posted.

“You look amazing babe [heart and heart-eyes emoji] so stunning,” wrote one person.

“Ridiculously beautiful,” declared a second fan, leaving a pair of hearts and a fire emoji.

“You also sparkle just right,” quipped a third Instagrammer in reply to her caption.

“You are beautiful and so sexy,” read a fourth message, which was fittingly trailed by a string of sparkling hearts.