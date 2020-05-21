Cosplay Model Liz Katz Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Latest Post

Cosplay model Liz Katz left her latest post on social media site Instagram on Wednesday, May 20. Liz showed off her busty chest in the two side-by-side photos.

For her latest photoshoot, the model wore a flimsy, tight-fitting crop top that was barely held up by shoulder spaghetti straps. The green top bunched up around her waist, revealing a strip of tummy while dipping low on her chest and showing off an eyeful of cleavage. Viewers could also see a large tattoo on Liz’s bare right arm that consisted of three anime characters. She paired the top with gray leggings that clung to her curves and emphasized her ample backside.

The model wore her blond waves loose from a part down the middle of her head. The lightly curled locks flowed down her chest and back. She also appeared to have made up her face with a touch of black mascara, foundation, and pink lipstick.

Liz struck provocative poses in both photos, emphasizing her cleavage. In the left-hand snap, she was featured up close to the camera as she bent with her booty slightly pushed out and her arms squeezing her chest. She gazed unsmiling directly at the camera. In the right-hand photo, Liz backed up a bit from the camera and turned her body to the side. She popped her hip a bit to give viewers a better glimpse of her curvy backside and slight baby bump. Liz rested one hand on her leg while placing the other on top of her head and shooting a sultry gaze towards the camera.

In the caption of the post, Liz told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she was finally having a good hair day. She also engaged them in discussion by asking them to comment on which view they preferred. The post attracted plenty of attention from the model’s fans, gaining nearly 45,000 likes and almost 500 comments within the first several hours. Many of Liz’s followers had a hard time choosing their favorite view and simply responded that they preferred both.

“Both are super hot!!,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look FANTASTIC from any view!,” another fan chimed in.

Several social media users left comments referring to Liz’s pregnancy.

“Coming along well now Liz, still looking radiant,” a follower wrote.

Last month, the model confirmed she was pregnant after fans began speculating. She reassured her followers that she would continue to post racy snaps and expressed her belief that the female body can be sexy at all stages.