Normani Wows Fans In White Cut-Out Louis Vuitton Swimsuit

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a white Louis Vuitton swimsuit that had their signature logo printed all over in various colors. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. At the front, the garment was cut-out, which helped showcase a hint of her midriff. The 23-year-old paired the ensemble with lace-up heels that were tied-up above her ankles. Normani sported her dark locks up in a bun and left the front of her hair to rest in front of her face. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings, bangles, and a ring. For her makeup application, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick.

Normani posted three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on a funky white stool by a sheer glass balcony. The singer parted her legs and was photographed from a low angle. She held a pair of sunglasses in her right hand and rested the other on her thigh. Normani looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and tilted her head to the right slightly.

In the next slide, she was snapped more close-up. Normani placed one hand on her left thigh and appeared to have the wind blowing the front of her hair.

In the third and final frame, Normani was caught in the same location in a similar position. She looked over to her right in front of a beautiful backdrop and parted her lips.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 400,000 likes and over 4,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“When I die, I hope I come back as your legs,” one user wrote.

“The ground is so lucky to be stepped on by you,” another devotee shared.

“NORMANI WTF YOU CAN’T JUST KILL ME LIKE THAT?! YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO PREPARE ME!!” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“U literally are in ur own league of pretty that nobody else occupies but u,” a fourth admirer commented.

Normani is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless black-and-white swimsuit with a white towel around her head. The “Love Lies” songstress paired the ensemble with black heels and accessorized herself with a long string of pearls that she wrapped around her neck several times.