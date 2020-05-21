Blond Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A White Bikini And Chaps In New Photos

Kim rocked a very unique look in a new Instagram update.

Kim Kardashian put her flawless body on show in a series of hot new photos. The reality star wowed her 171 million followers on May 20 when she posed for the camera in a white bikini and a pair of revealing white chaps. The mom of four went blond for the photo shoot, which appeared to have been taken at home in her driveway, as she flashed some skin in front of her shiny silver car.

The first photo in the four-snap upload, which has received 3.1 million likes in 15 hours, showed Kim as she stood in front of the vehicle with her right hand on the open door.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked what appeared to be a very long light blond curly wig and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of black sunglasses.

In the second photo, the 39-year-old crouched down to flash a glimpse at her booty as she also showed off the bottom of her chaps, which were open with three press stud fastenings at the bottom. She also sported a pair of perspex heels in the picture, which was taken from the side.

The third photo was a close-up look at her torso.

Kim proudly showed off her chest in the plunging bikini top as well as her toned and tanned middle, shortly after she wowed fans earlier this month in a ridiculously high-cut gold swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The fourth and final photo showed Kylie Jenner’s big sister as she crouched down once again and held on to the car’s door handle.

As for her outfit, Kim pulled out all the stops. She showed off plenty of skin in her plunging white bikini top which tied around her neck.

She paired that with a matching pair of plain white bikini bottoms which sat below her bellybutton.

Over the top of her two-piece bottoms, she belted the cream chaps which flashed plenty of her upper legs and inner thighs.

Kim confirmed she was abiding by social distancing rules amid the ongoing pandemic as she admitted in the caption that, despite getting “dressed up,” she didn’t actually have anywhere to be.

Understandably, the photos got a whole lot of attention and plenty of Kim’s famous friends and family members were quick to show their appreciation in the comments section.

Kim’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian commented with a “Yeeeee haaaaaaawww.”

Actress La La Anthony wrote, “ThIs‼️‼️‼️” with two fire symbols.

“Well damn!” said Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik with several clapping and heart emoji.

Kim’s latest social media upload came shortly after the star was hit with serious backlash earlier this week after her SKIMS line released different colored face masks which had some fans accuse the brand of “casual racism.”