Saweetie Twerks On Car In Black One-Piece While Wearing A Jeweled Face Mask

Saweetie took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The rapper is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint fans with her most recent upload.

The “Icy Grl” songstress stunned in a black one-piece that covered the majority of her body. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and displayed her decolletage. Saweetie went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her white nail polish on her toes. The 26-year-old paired the ensemble with a black face mask with jewels embroidered all over that protected her face from the nose down. Saweetie sported her long straight dark hair down and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails. For her makeup application, she appeared to be wearing long false eyelashes, eyeshadow, and eyeliner.

Saweetie posted three photos and one video clip within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on the windscreen of a black car with no rooftop. The entertainer was snapped from behind and looked directly at the camera lens over her shoulder.

In the next slide, Saweetie lifted her booty off the car and raised one arm. She continued to look over her shoulder and made the pose look effortless.

In the third frame, Saweetie was photographed sitting on top of a seat while looking at the camera with a fierce expression.

In the fourth slide, she uploaded a video clip of herself twerking on the car with her booty in the air. In the background, a male can be heard chanting “go Saweetie.” The rising star proved to be living her best life.

She geotagged her upload with Beverly Hills, California, letting fans know where this content took place.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 627,000 likes and over 3,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“Love you and your personality sm. Deada** wish you was my bff,” one user wrote.

“How can you not love this girl?” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look like your mom, so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“You make me proud to be a Cancer,” a fourth admirer commented.

