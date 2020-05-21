Cher Celebrates 74th Birthday With Surprise Outdoor Social Distance Party Complete With Masks, Gloves & Cake

The singer had a low-key celebration with her friends.

Cher had a surprise birthday party, social distance-style. The music icon celebrated her 74th birthday with a small group of friends after they surprised her with a cake and an outdoor bash.

In a Twitter post punctuated with a balloon, smiley face, and other colorful emoji, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer shared her party news with fans while lamenting on how much life has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cher wrote that a group of 10 friends surprised her on her May 20 birthday and that the party favors included masks and gloves. The Grammy and Oscar-winning star added that the hardest part was social distancing from her close pals. She also admitted that she hopes they all did it right, by celebrating outside and staying far apart as they celebrated her special day with a cake.

HAD GREAT SURPRISE????????

????????PARTY‼️WE WERE OUTSIDE,MASKS GLOVES,& SOCIAL DISTANCING.Hardest Part,Social Distancing,NOT EASY‼️BEING OUTSIDE HELPED.10 PPL.THERE WAS CAKE????????????????. HOPE WE DID IT RIGHT????????.ITS NOT EASY????.A MILLION THINGS YOU’RE USED TO DOING THAT YOU CANT DO???? — Cher (@cher) May 21, 2020

While Cher did not post any photos from her outdoor birthday party, some Twitter fans asked her what kind of cake she had and urged her to share a photo of it. Fans know that Cher likes cakes from the famed Hansen’s Bakery in Los Angeles. In a 2014 post on Facebook, the singer revealed that her favorite is a chocolate cake with chocolate chip icing.

In comments on Cher’s birthday post, fans expressed joy that she was able to spend the day safely celebrating with loved ones despite the shelter-in-place orders in California.

“So pleased you had a fab birthday, with a great surprise party, got to see your family and have cake, take care of yourself, stay safe we love you,” one fan wrote.

Other fans told Cher they had their own cake in honor of her 74th birthday.

“I hope you had a beautiful day w your friends! We had cupcakes in my house to celebrate you!” one fan tweeted.

Cher also tweeted an all-caps thank you to her crew.

‘WHAT CAN I SAY…YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST & I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M ‘SO’ OLD & ‘STILL CRAZY AFTER ALL THESE YRS.’ I CAN’T FIND WORDS TO THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU’VE DON’T FOR ME.”

Cher’s 74th birthday was much different than some of her past celebrations. In the book Kiss: Behind the Mask, Cher’s former boyfriend Gene Simmons revealed he once threw her a birthday party that cost over $10,000 when they dated in the late 1970s.

Cher’s day started with a 30-person choir at the door singing “Happy Birthday” to her, them later a large marching band in dressed in full regalia showed up to play the birthday song for her. Simmons also had an airplane with a “Happy Birthday Cher” banner fly over the hotel couple was staying at, and an army tank later arrived as her ride to her surprise birthday party.