Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Scandalous Swimsuit At Home: ‘Wish I Was Wearing This Somewhere Tropical’

Aussie smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore wowed fans with her killer curves in today’s Instagram post, showing off her incredible beach body in a scandalous, white, cut-out swimsuit that completely bared her midriff. The outfit nearly functioned as a two-piece, as the skimpy top and minuscule bottoms were attached only on one side. The racy one-piece had a bandeau neckline supported by a single shoulder strap, and flashed her busty assets both above and below the narrow strip of fabric covering her chest. Likewise, the insanely high-cut bottoms bared her hips, while also showing off her tummy thanks to their low-cut waistline.

Tarsha showed off the hot look in a pair of mirror selfies that perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The pics offered little difference in terms of pose, with the exception that one photo was a half-body shot focused on her gorgeous curves, whereas the other also showed her strong thighs. Snapped at home, the 19-year-old model was sitting on a stool with her back to the wall. She was looking at her phone, fanning her fingers over the case to show off her flat manicure. She raised her other hand to her head, seemingly brushing back a lock of hair.

Just like her outfit, the interior was all-white, sporting no elements of decor. The same simplicity was echoed by her look, as Tarsha didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories apart from the piercing on her belly button. This kept her scanty swimsuit at the center of attention, particularly since the item was the only one featuring chic — albeit subtle — embellishments. The one-piece was adorned with mirroring knotted details on the shoulder strap and side strap of the bottoms, which sat high on her hip bones. The sexy design emphasized her small waist, in addition to showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage and underboob.

The eye-popping bathing suit was from the brand Oh Polly, which Tarsha made sure to tag in her post along with the label’s swimwear line, Oh Polly Swim. The model had vacation on her mind, and didn’t hesitate to express her feelings in the caption.

“Wish I was wearing this somewhere tropical rn,” she wrote on Instagram.

As usual, Tarsha was all glammed-up for the shot, highlighting her beautiful features with what looked like skin-toned eyeshadow, long lashes, and a glossy, dark-nude shade on her luscious lips. She wore her hair down and styled in loose waves that framed her face. Her long tresses fell down her back and over her shoulder, grazing her bosom. Her nails were painted a pale-pink color that added femininity to the look.

The post quickly became a fan-favorite, garnering more than 7,800 likes in just 27 minutes of going live. In the space of one hour, the upload amassed a little over 16,200 likes and 190 comments.

“Wow giiiirrrrrllllllll,” wrote one person, adding a pair of two-hearts emoji.

“Unreal girl,” read another message, trailed by three fire emoji.

“You really are goals [bawling emoji] such a beauty queen,” gushed a third follower, leaving two heart-eyes and a growing-heart emoji.

“That’s it I’m getting my fkn lips done,” quipped a fourth follower.