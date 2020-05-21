Angelina Pivarnick Is A Vision In White As She Celebrates Six-Month Wedding Anniversary

The 'Jersey Shore' star shared an image from her wedding day with Instagram.

Angelina Pivarnick shared a stunning bridal photo with Instagram of herself and husband Chris Larangeira taken in November 2019. The image was in honor of the couple’s six-month wedding anniversary. The black-and-white photo of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star featured the duo at their wedding venue on the day they tied the knot.

Angelina was breathtaking in the image as she and Chris stood alongside a white Rolls-Royce automobile. She was holding his right arm with both her hands as he looked at her lovingly. Angelina had a sly smile on her face as she looked away from her husband, her ultra-long veil trimmed in thick white lace blew behind her.

In the caption of the image. Angelina said that “time flies,” and in a hashtag called the couple best friends. Fans of the reality star used the comments section of the share to speak out regarding the happy news and share their congratulatory remarks.

“The most beautiful bride I have ever seen, like a floating angel,” said one follower.

“Just watched the episode today of u dress shopping lol… I was way behind,” remarked a second fan of catching up with the latest episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Wow that’s a sick shot and I cannot believe this was already 6 months! Miss you guys,” stated a third Instagram fan.

“Absolutely beautiful!!!!! I hope it was one of the best days of your life!! I’ve only now gotten a chance to binge the latest season of Jersey Shore the last few nights. I’m definitely always rooting for you!” said a fourth follower.

The reality star wore a stunning white lace dress from the bridal shop Castle Couture located in Manalapan, New Jersey. The formal dress boutique is also where her fellow castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, purchased their bridal looks.

The mermaid-style dress, which featured a long train, was paired with a gorgeous matching veil, silver tiara, and jewelry. The reception took place at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Angelina and Chris’s wedding will be the focus of the final episodes of the MTV reality series this season. The show will not air this evening in its regular time slot on the cable channel. It will return May 28 with an all-new episode that will begin a series of shows that feature the wedding, reception, and subsequent events that unfolded at the event, which put the relationships of the female roommates in peril.

In a teaser trailer for the show, it was shown that Nicole, Jenni, and Deena were asked to write speeches for the wedding, and their attempts to poke fun at Angelina in front of her guests went horribly awry, resulting in an angry bride and her wedding guests booing the group.