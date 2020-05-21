Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Tiger-Print Bikini As She Drinks From A Coconut

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice sat with her legs apart in a bold bikini.

Candice Swanepoel seriously sizzled as she took a trip to the coast in a tiger-print bikini. The Victoria’s Secret Angel proved exactly why she’s been one of the lingerie brand’s most famous models for the past decade as she sat with her legs apart to model a new look from her own swimwear line, called Tropic of C.

The stunning new photo of the mom of two was shared to Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on May 20 and showed Candice during what appeared to be a professional photo shoot as she flashed her glowing tan and enjoyed a refreshing drink.

Candice — who recently showed off plenty of skin in a red-hot two-piece in another gorgeous snap — sat with her legs apart on top of a wooden picnic table. She had one foot on a small blue stool and the other dangling down.

She put her toned left arm up in the air as she moved her head to the side while her wet hair swished around her.

As for her swimwear, the 31-year-old supermodel wowed in a crop-top style bikini top which was a black and nude tiger-print with very thin black straps over her shoulders.

The skimpy top perfectly showcased her tanned middle, including her toned abs, which were also highlighted by her bottoms.

The briefs were high-waisted and matched her top in the same nude color. They were also high-cut to show off her very long legs.

In her right hand, Candice held on to a coconut with a white straw in it to cool off in the sun.

Candice accessorized with several gold bangles stacked up on her right wrist and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Tropic of C didn’t confirm exactly when or where the bikini photo was taken, though she appeared to pose somewhere very tropical as the blue ocean water could be seen stretching into the distance behind her.

The account confirmed that the lingerie model was “kick starting the summer” and wore the C bralette with the curve bottom.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section of the photo, which has received thousands of likes.

“This is my fav,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Lv this picture,” another Instagram user wrote.

“My favorite,” a third person wrote with a face wearing sunglasses emoji.

The star often shares looks at herself in different two-pieces and swimsuits from her swimwear line.

In another photo recently posted to social media, Candice wowed in a knitted bikini as she once again flashed her all-over tan for the camera.