‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Turtle Revealed To Be Jesse McCartney

Last night, the finale of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, meaning the three remaining celebrities were unmasked and a winner was crowned.

Unfortunately for Turtle, they didn’t end up winning the golden mask. However, they were the runner-up and appeared to be a fan favorite among viewers.

From the beginning, it was clear that they were a well-trained male singer. For their debut performance, they sang Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” and showed off their impressive vocals.

For their first clue package, they revealed a lot about themselves. Turtle stated that at the beginning of their career, they were surrounded by a lot of hungry newcomers who were “fighting tooth and nail for the dream.” They decided to take part as the turtle because they took their career step by step. In one part of the clip, they were holding onto a huge surfboard and started walking like a zombie during another part.

Guest panelist Jamie Foxx assumed it could be a singer that rose to fame as a member of a boyband.

When it came down to unmasking Turtle, it was revealed to be “Beautiful Soul” hitmaker Jesse McCartney. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers instantly guessed correctly.

McCartney explained that he didn’t expect to make it to the finale as there were a lot of talented competitors. He congratulated Night Angel, who he became the runner-up to, and expressed that his experience on the show will be something he will never forget.

As always, fans of the show took to social media to share their reaction.

“Can I just say I KNEW from day one that @JesseMcCartney was the turtle on Masked Singer… how could anyone miss it!?” one user wrote.

“My biggest accomplishment of 2020 is being right about who the turtle was on the Masked Singer since the first time he opened his mouth to sing,” another devotee shared.

“Jesse McCartney got robbed on TheMasked Singer. Just sayin. Btw I knew it was him behind the turtle mask after the first performance,” remarked a third account.

“I’m just saying that Turtle (Jesse McCartney) should have won The Masked Singer. My king deserves better,” a fourth user tweeted.

This season crowned their first-ever female winner, Night Angel. Underneath the mask was Kandi Burruss who kickstarted her music career in the 1990s girl group Xscape. The “Don’t Think I’m Not” songstress currently stars in the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta.