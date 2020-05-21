Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Capture A Small Home Intruder In New Video: ‘Got Him!’

Carrie and Mike had a tiny surprise sitting in their window in her first TikTok video.

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher caught a small intruder in their home this week, and the country superstar shared all the proof in her very first TikTok video. Carrie made her debut on the hugely popular video platform on May 20 when she posted a clip of herself and the retired hockey player as they captured a bird that had flown inside their home.

Carrie began the clip on selfie mode as she told fans, “There’s a bird in our house.”

She then flipped the camera to show Mike, who kept things casual in a pair of gray sweatpants a long sleeved top and a baseball cap, who stood in front of her with two very large nets in his hands.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” the former Nashville Predators captain told her.

The star had to do some pretty strategic manoeuvring to get to the bird, as it sat high on a very tall windowsill behind a unique lighting installation.

The clip showed that Carrie and Mike’s Tennessee home is adorned with several ball lights enclosed by glass which dangled down from the ceiling on strings. Mike carefully stood far away from the bird and angled the nets in between the lighting decor which could be heard as it clanged together.

The bird then flew off during the father of two’s attempts to capture him, though he settled back down and Mike was able to get a little closer on a step stool.

He then carefully placed both nets around the animal as Carrie excitedly told fans from behind the camera, “Got him!”

The short video ended with the couple at their back door as Mike held the bird in his hand ready to set it free.

“Bye, guy!” the “Southbound” singer said as Mike — who recently shared the sweetest Mother’s Day post for his wife — opened his hand and the tiny creature flew off into the distance.

Carrie’s first TikTok video has been viewed 1.4 million times in the first 10 hours since she shared it and has also received more than 164,000 likes.

In the caption, the mom of two joked that having the animal fly inside their house was something they had to deal with living in the country.

But this isn’t the first glimpse at their life at home amid the ongoing pandemic Carrie’s fans have been treated to recently.

It was just last week that the country superstar’s husband shared a rare look at their 1-year-old son Jacob via his Instagram account as they fed the horses on their property together.

Mike sweetly referred to the little guy as being his “little farm helper.” The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son Isaiah.