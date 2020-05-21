Meg Kylie Flaunts Incredible Figure In New Mirror Selfie

On Thursday, May 21, Meg Kylie took to her Instagram page to tease her fans with a new flirty snap. The Australian model shared a photo of herself flaunting her dangerous curves and assets in a sexy bra-and-panty combo from Lounge Underwear.

In the update, Meg rocked an olive green lingerie set. The sport-style bra had sheer sides, while the center part was opaque. While the angle in the new snapshot made it impossible to see the whole undergarment, it was shown in another Instagram post. The bra boasted a scoop neckline, displaying a nice look at her cleavage. The thick, stretchable band along the base showed the Lounge signature logo.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips and made her legs seem longer. Its thick waistband sported the brand’s logo. Like the top, the underwear also had sheer cut-outs. She completed her sexy attire with a pair of white Adidas socks.

In the picture, the 23-year-old could be seen inside her apartment. Natural light filled the room and illuminated her slender frame. She stood in front of a full-body mirror and posed sideways. She placed her left foot forward and did a tip-toe. The angle emphasized her flawless legs and curvy behind. The background showed a glimpse of her living room and dining area.

While half of her face was covered by her phone, Meg seemed to have worn her signature makeup look. The application seemingly consisted of a dewy foundation, darkened eyebrows, eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and black eyeliner. To keep the focus solely on her intimates, she decided to wear very minimal jewelry. From what was visible, she sported a dainty gold ring on her left index finger. She left her brunette hair down and styled in mermaid curls.

In the caption, Meg greeted her followers and added a coffee emoji. The newest share proved to be a hit with Meg’s dedicated Instagram followers. After being published, the post amassed more than 19,000 likes and upwards of 180 comments. A lot of her admirers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Many openly praised her killer physique and tanned skin. Other fans opted to express their admiration for the model by dropping a combination of emoji.

“Nice picture. You have the clearest skin l have ever seen,” one of her fans gushed.

“As always, you make photos so classy and sexy,” another fan commented.

“You look appetizing! You are so hot!” added a third follower.