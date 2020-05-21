Rachael Ray Mourns The Loss Of Her Beloved Dog Isaboo

Rachael Ray mourned the loss of her beloved dog Isaboo on social media. The television talk show host and Food Network star shared the devastating news on her Instagram page. She revealed that while quarantining with husband John Cusimano at their home in upstate New York, the gorgeous 15-year-old animal passed “in our arms.”

Rachael shared in the caption of a series of photos honoring her fur baby that Isaboo taught her about love and being kind. She also shared that once she is ready to open her heart to another dog, she and John will again rescue an animal and shower them with love as they did with Isaboo and her previous dog, another Pitbull named Boo.

She also shared that while at their home in the mountains, Isaboo was the couple’s captive audience and constant companion as they continued to produce shows from their home, where they have self-isolated since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachael had featured Isaboo prominently on her series The Rachael Ray Show since its inception in 2006. Her four-legged friend also walked her down the aisle at her wedding vow renewal with John in Italy in 2015, reported People Magazine. The couple initially wed in September 2005.

Isaboo had been experiencing arthritic issues, and the talk show host used a veterinarian who specialized in that condition in canines to assist her pup. Isaboo was fitted with braces to help ease her pain, and she had been wearing them for several months, reported the website AOC Pet.

The couple, who have no children, regarded Isaboo as their baby. Rachael spoiled Isaboo, making her a birthday cake every year consisting of ground pork, roasted beets, and cream cheese frosting, reported People Magazine.

Fans sent their condolences to the couple on social media in the comments section of the post where Rachael revealed the heartbreaking news.

“So sorry to hear this, thank you for giving her the best life,” stated one fan.

“Dogs are our family and make us better humans. Isaboo will now be with Boo. Running and playing together,” said a second follower.

“One of the first advocates of her breed, if I can recall correctly. She saved so many dogs because you were her owner and stood up for rescued pibbles before it was the trendy thing to do. Thank you Isaboo!” remarked a third fan of Rachael’s advocacy for this breed of dog by sharing with viewers how wonderful being a Pitbull owner can be.