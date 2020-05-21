‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage To Team Up In Vampire Movie ‘Good Bad & Undead’

Jason will be playing a vampire in the movie about a money-making scheme.

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are teaming up for another project that includes a lot of scheming and an undead threat. According to a May 20 Deadline report, the two actors have signed on for a vampire action adventure titled Good Bad & Undead.

Momoa and Dinklage played two of the most beloved characters on Game of Thrones as Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen’s Hand of the Queen, Tyrion Lannister. Fans loved Momoa’s Drogo for his fierce devotion to his Khaleesi, while Dinklage’s delivery of Tyrion’s witty lines helped make his character another fan favorite.

While their characters both played important roles in Daenerys’ storyline, Momoa and Dinklage never filmed any scenes together during their time working on Game of Thrones. However, they’ll be interacting with each other quite a bit in Good Bad & Undead. Momoa’s character is described as a vampire who has vowed to never kill again, while Dinklage will play a twisted version of Van Helsing, the vampire hunter who first appeared in the pages of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

In Game of Thrones, the main characters spent a lot of time devising plans to permanently kill the army of undead wights that threatened their world. However, Dinklage’s Van Helsing seems to possess a little of Master of Coin Littlefinger’s gold-procuring prowess. Instead of actually trying to kill Momoa’s vampire, he strikes up “an uneasy partnership” with the reformed bloodsucker. The two travel from village to village, and Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for a bounty. However, their money-making scam goes awry when an exceptionally large price tag is placed on the vampire’s head.

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa at Comic-Con in 2011 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The premise is seemingly inspired by one of the plot points in the 1966 Spaghetti Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Two of the classic film’s characters concoct a similar scheme to collect more than one reward on a bandit’s head. Deadline also compared the plot to the 1988 buddy cop movie Midnight Run, if it were set in Stoker’s “dangerous world full of monsters and magic.”

Good Bad & Undead will be directed by Max Barbakow, whose latest project was the romantic comedy Palm Springs. The movie is based on an original idea by collaborative writing partners Mark Swift & Damian Shannon. The duo wrote the script for the 2003 slasher flick Freddy vs. Jason.

Dinklage’s notable performances include his breakthrough role in The Station Agent and his more recent appearance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won a SAG Award. Momoa, meanwhile, played the titular superhero in Aquaman, and he landed a role in the highly-anticipated Dune movie.

Game of Thrones fans love seeing stars of the show reunite, so they’ll likely enjoy getting to watch Dinklage and Momoa act together for the first time in Good Bad & Undead.