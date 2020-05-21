‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Frog Revealed To Be Rapper Bow Wow

Last night, the finale of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, meaning the three remaining celebrities were unmasked and a winner was crowned.

Unfortunately for Frog, they didn’t end up winning the golden mask. However, they came in third place and still received a great reception from the audience and panel.

From the beginning, it was clear that the Frog was a male entertainer with a lot of stage presence. Unlike most of the other contestants, they rapped instead of singing each week. For their debut performance, they slayed MC Hammer’s iconic single “U Can’t Touch This.”

For their first clue package, they revealed that they are short in height and that their metamorphosis has been anything but typical. Frog said they left stardom as fast as a lightning bolt and felt that he had to fit in with the big frogs from “jump jump.” A poster of the 1996 Olympics and $106 was also shown.

The panel’s guesses were initially all over the place. Nicole Scherzinger assumed it could be “One Wish” hitmaker Ray J while Jenny McCarthy went with Michael Johnson.

When it came down to unmasking Frog, it was revealed to be “Like You” chart-topper Bow Wow. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers immediately guessed correctly.

The 33-year-old joked that his daughter will be mad that he didn’t win the show. However, he did admit that he didn’t think he would make it this far because there were a lot of strong vocalists this season.

During the middle of the season, there was speculation that Fox accidentally leaked that Frog won the show after a commercial promoting official merchandise had the Frog printed on a T-shirt along with the first two seasons winners. It seems Frog was just used as a placeholder.

As always, fans of the show took to social media to share their reaction.

“@MaskedSingerFOX So very proud of Bow Wow. I denied it was him until the very last episode. I heard it in his last performance. So proud that he made it that far. What I am most proud of is his moves. Didn’t know the boy could move like that,” one user wrote.

“Bow Wow should’ve won The MaskedSinger,” another devotee shared.

“I knew #thefrog was @smoss @MaskedSingerFOX. Glad he made it to the finals even if he didn’t win,” remarked a third account.

In an Instagram post, Bow Wow posted a video to thank those who supported him during his journey on the show.