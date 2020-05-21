Kayla Itsines Shows Off Killer Physique In Black Sports Bra & Shorts

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, May 21, to post a new mirror selfie and short workout video that flaunted her killer physique. In the accompanying caption, Kayla introduced her new workout challenge.

In the selfie, Kayla stood in front of a large mirror in her living room with a couch, carpet, and decorative items filling up the background space. She wore a black sports bra with a scoop neck and thin spaghetti straps that left much of her upper body bare and gave viewers an eyeful of her chiseled arms and toned tummy. On her lower half, she wore a pair of black gym shorts that sat low on her hips and left most of her lean legs on display.

For footwear, Kayla wore a pair of white sneakers with white ankle socks while accessorizing with a silver exercise watch. Her long, brunette tresses spilled down her back from a ponytail perched on the crown of her head and she appeared to have added a touch of black mascara and pink lip gloss.

Kayla flexed one bicep muscle while shooting a wide smile towards the camera and cocking her head to the side. She also popped one hip out and perched one foot on her toes, elongating her toned legs.

The second part of the post included a short video clip in which Kayla demonstrated a variety of exercises on an artificial soccer field. The exercises included jumping lunges, burpees, and long jumps with high knees. She moved quickly from one exercise to the other, maintaining her heart rate and working her body as hard as she could.

In the caption of the post, Kayla announced that her new Sweat Challenge, set to begin on June 8, had just opened up for registration. The challenge includes a six-week exclusive weekly program that offers modifications for different skill levels and types of equipment available. The program can also be done at home. Kayla added that no matter where her followers lived, who they were, or their fitness level, the challenge had something in it for everyone. At the end of the blurb, Kayla wrote that she’s been enjoying challenging herself to try new things and increase the intensity of her workouts.

Many of Kayla’s followers left comments on her post, expressing their excitement about the new challenge and picking her brain for fitness and health advice.

“I always love sweat challenges. I signed up today,” one Instagram user commented.

“Looking amazing as always x,” another follower complimented.