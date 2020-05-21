‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Night Angel Becomes The Shows First Female Winner

Last night, the finale of The Masked Singer aired on Fox, meaning the three remaining celebrities were unmasked and a winner was crowned.

Night Angel was revealed to be the shows first-ever female to come first place and it comes to no surprise after the reception they would receive after each performance.

For their debut performance, they rocked out to Bon Jovi’s iconic “You Give Love a Bad Name.” From the beginning, it was clear that Night Angel was a well-trained singer with an incredible voice.

In their first clue package, they said they feel like an angel as they’ve felt deeply blessed their entire life. Along with referencing a few famous songs with the phrases “like a landslide” and “it’s my prerogative,” they also showed a motel where ducks were inside door No. 4 and “gangsta grandmas” were inside door No. 5.

The panel’s first guesses for Night Angel were all over the place. Jenny McCarthy guessed R&B singer Monica while Nicole Scherzinger assumed it could be Lil’ Kim. That week, Gold Derby was a guest on the panel and went with YouTube personality Jeffree Star.

Night Angel ended up making it to the final two with Turtle and was announced as the winner by host Nick Cannon.

When it was time to take off Night Angel’s mask, it was revealed to be R&B singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss, who kickstarted her music career in the 1990s girl group Xscape. Later on, she embarked on a solo career and currently stars in the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The “Don’t Think I’m Not” hitmaker expressed that it felt amazing to be the first female winner of The Masked Singer.

Burruss explained that for a long time she stopped singing by herself because she would receive negative feedback that would affect her. The 44-year-old thanked the panel for helping her build her confidence back up.

As always, fans of the show took to social media to share their reaction from last night’s episode.

“Congratulations to Kandi Burruss for winning and also being the FIRST woman to win #TheMaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations to Kandi Burruss on becoming the first woman to win on The Masked Singer tonight, I’m so proud of you. #MaskedSinger,” another devotee shared.

After the episode aired, Burruss thanked everyone for being supportive on Twitter.