Abby Dowse Slays In A Plunging Swimsuit At Home

Abby Dowse is once again slaying the beach-babe look without even leaving her apartment. The Australian bombshell rocked a super sexy swimsuit for today’s Instagram update, putting her insane curves on display as she posed on the floor of her living room. The black swimwear treated fans to an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its plunging design. Abby adorned her ample décolletage area with a layered necklace to further lure the gaze to her buxom curves, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Her busty assets were not the only thing showcased for her audience to admire. The one-piece was incredibly high-cut, showing off her hips and thighs, and even exposing a good portion of her tummy. The low-cut neckline did the rest, showing a glimpse of her midriff in addition to baring her cleavage in all of its entirety. The halterneck swimsuit was also scandalously deep-cut on the side, barely clinging onto her chest. The look flashed a good amount of sideboob, teasing the line of her whole midsection.

The blond beauty cinched the outfit with a glittery silver belt, one sporting a black buckle to match her swimwear. The item was wrapped around her waist two times, highlighting her lithe figure, and was encrusted with countless studs that sparkled as they caught the light. Abby posed in a corner of the room that was flooded with sunlight, maximizing the gleam of her accessories — which also included large hoop earrings and a pair of rings on her fingers. She was sitting on her side with one leg folded under her body and her hip raised. The seductive posture emphasized her hourglass figure. She leaned an elbow on the couch, draping her hand down the cushion to show off her chic manicure. She rested her other hand on her leg, cocking her shoulder and sultrily tilting her head to the side.

Abby looked radiant as she basked in the golden rays, displaying her flawless tan and perfect complexion. The 30-year-old opted to go makeup-free for the shot, showing her natural beauty. Fans could notice her adorable freckles and reddish, sunburnt cheeks. She made her caption all about the sunshine, telling followers she liked having the sun in her eyes. A pair of shield sunglasses rested on the floor by her side, bringing truth to her statement.

The model pulled up her golden tresses into a messy bun. Her swimsuit was from the brand Fashion Nova, which Abby tagged in her post. The outfit stood out against the background, as all the elements of the stylish interior were white, bar a large potted plant visible in a corner. Even the flowers decorating her vase were white, as were her nails.

The photo gained quite the popularity among her fans, reeling in more than 9,630 likes and 270 comments within an hour of going live. Followers showered the Aussie smokeshow with praise, complimenting everything from her swimwear to her tan and eyes.

“This looks so good on you it’s insane,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Nice glow!!” noticed another Instagrammer.

“Your pretty eyes light up the day,” gushed a third fan, further expressing their adoration with a dizzy emoji.

“Such a joy to look at,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.