WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Team Could Be Set To Split

On the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, the IIconics — Peyton Royce and Billie Kay — got into a disagreement with each other. This had led to some speculation that the duo is about to go their separate ways, but former NXT Champion Rhea Ripley hopes that doesn’t happen.

According to Ripley in an interview with Metro, both superstars could be successful stars on their own if that’s the route WWE decides to pursue. However, she thinks they should remain a team for the time being as they work so well as a unit.

“I really don’t ever want to see them split up, even though I know that they could do great things by themselves — I don’t wanna see that! I think that they’re fantastic together and they’re just hilarious. Man, they’re just so Aussie when they’re in the ring, it brings joy to me. It’s legit, it makes me so happy – and we need that.”

Ripley went on to call Kay and Royce “hilarious,” claiming that their loudness and energy is very Australian. Ripley is also an Australian superstar, so it’s unsurprising to learn that she’s a fan of their antics and understands what they’re trying to accomplish with their gimmick. In WWE, however, teams have been known to split when they seem better off as a pairing.

The dissension between The IIconics stemmed from them failing to earn an opportunity at Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ Tag Team Championships. The team was disqualified after Royce attacked Bliss in the corner of the ring. While Royce accepted the blame for their loss, that didn’t stop her partner from slapping her.

It remains to be seen if WWE will split up the Australian tag team. However, considering that the women’s tag team division doesn’t have a lot of established teams at the moment, it’s possible that Royce and Kay will put their differences aside. The division has struggled to gain any momentum since it came to fruition in 2018, and splitting up one of the few remaining teams is a risky move.

Royce and Kay returned to action two weeks ago following a six-month absence from television. The team was reportedly absent because WWE’s creative team was reportedly repackaging their characters. While their gimmick hasn’t been modified since they returned to action, perhaps the plan is to turn them into singles stars, with the team separating being the catalyst storyline for introducing their new characters down the line.