Dwayne The Rock Johnson Remembers Shad Gaspard

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson remembered his recently deceased friend Shad Gaspard in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday.

Gaspard passed away earlier in the week at the age of 39. The WWE star and his son were part of a group of swimmers who were caught in a riptide just days ago.

Johnson, who is also a father, leaned heavily in his post on the family ties between Gaspard and those he left behind. In Gaspard’s final moments, the father instructed lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son first.

The Daily Mail reported that Siliana Gaspard issued a statement on Tuesday saying that she was holding out hope for her husband’s safe return.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad.” “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”

The wrestler’s body was discovered on Wednesday days after he was last seen alive on Sunday while visiting the beach with his wife and son. The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the beach and identified Gaspard about a mile from where he was seen swimming.

“The decedent was identified as Shad Gaspard and next of kin was notified,” LAPD said in a statement.

The DailyMail reported that there were multiple lifeguards on the scene at the time of Gaspard’s disappearance. Additionally, divers, rescue boats and paramedics were on the crowded beach for almost three hours.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the wrestler began training to fight at the age of five and previously served as a bodyguard for celebrities such as Britney Spears, Puff Daddy, and Mike Tyson.

Aside from his intentional time in the limelight, Gaspard turned heads in 2016 when he was instrumental in stopping an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Florida. Gaspard wrestled the armed thief to the ground and restrained him, removing his weapon before police arrived.

Gaspard’s former partner, Jayson Anthony Paul, posted his own tribute to the late wrestler sharing a video of Gaspard’s beachfront memorial.

According to TMZ, Gaspard commonly spent extensive time at the beach and was known to love the oceanfront view. The actor and on-screen wrestler is survived by his wife of 11 years and their son.